Man City ask about wonderkid transfer, Liverpool have also been tracking him

Manchester City have reportedly inquired about the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The 20-year-old is one of the biggest prospects in Europe at the moment, and this is not the first time he’s been linked with bigger clubs.

Wirtz is currently on Man City’s radar, as per Matteo Moretto in the tweet below, but earlier this year Fabrizio Romano also reported on Liverpool being among the German midfielder’s admirers…

El Manchester City ha preguntado por la situación de Florian Wirtz. El joven alemán del Bayer Leverkusen gusta mucho a Guardiola, pero el posible fichaje parece muy complicado. @relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 20, 2023

Florian Wirtz, attracting lot of interest as one of the best talents in the world – but Bayer Leverkusen remain convinced he will stay at least until 2024 ???? Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool keep following the situation — the race is 100% open. ? https://t.co/Mb5jC4VEUR pic.twitter.com/xg9QGSV7Kx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

One imagines Wirtz might find it easier to play often at Liverpool than at City, though of course the lure of Champions League football at the Etihad Stadium could make a big difference.

More importantly, however, it now looks like this deal is going to be complicated for Pep Guardiola and co., according to Moretto, while Romano also previously stated that Leverkusen were determined to keep hold of him until 2024.

It would be exciting to see Wirtz in the Premier League, but Romano previously also mentioned interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, so it could be a fierce race for his signature, whether it’s this summer or next year.