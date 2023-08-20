Manchester United lost 2-0 to Tottenham yesterday to make it ten games now with just one win in games in London in the Premier League.

The Red Devils used to be good enough to pick up points away at the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, but their recent record in the capital is very poor.

See below as Man Utd are now on a run of six defeats from their last ten trips to London teams…

1 – Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games in London (D3 L6), and are without a clean sheet in 12 games in the capital. Hostile. pic.twitter.com/PmX3lcR9g1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2023

It’s not been the most impressive start to the new season for United, who were far from convincing in their 1-0 win at home to Wolves in their opening match.

MUFC have now also been beaten by a pretty poor Spurs side, and it’s clear there’s plenty of work to do for Erik ten Hag in his second season at Old Trafford, which will surely come with more pressure and expectation than his first campaign at the club.