“Anonymous” – Man Utd legend doesn’t hold back with brutal assessment of high-profile United signing

Manchester United summer signing Mason Mount has not had a great start to his Old Trafford career, and Gary Neville has admitted he was ‘anonymous’ in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Mount looked an exciting purchase from Chelsea when he joined earlier this summer, but he didn’t manage to do much in pre-season and his underwhelming form has continued now that the new Premier League campaign has got going.

Neville seems to be losing patience with the England international, even if he also made it clear it’s too soon to be jumping to conclusions one way or another.

The pundit has suggested that Erik ten Hag could do well to bring Scott McTominay back into midfield to give United something a bit different after they were dominated by the Spurs midfield yesterday.

Discussing Mount and Man Utd’s situation after yesterday’s defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Neville told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro: “He’s struggled in both of the first two games Mason Mount he’s been pretty anonymous today. Manchester United have been dominated in midfield by Bissouma Sarr and Maddison.

“It’s still very early in the season there’s no need to overreact one way or the other but what’s clear one way or the other is Manchester United’s midfield needs bolstering.

“That might mean Erik ten Hag has got to go back to Scott McTominay and put him in there and beef it up. He doesn’t want to do that today because he’s made five subs today and not used him. It’s like he’s trying to manage him out of the club and make space for someone else to come in.

“The owners have said there’s no more money until you get players out Maguire is saying no I’m not going yet, McTominay is probably saying the same.

“It’s not going to be an easy few days, there’s no doubt about that. Rudderless at the top. McTominay must be sat there thinking this is perfect for me we need someone in there to break up play.

“Fans have watched enough of Scott McTominay over the last few years to say he’s not good enough on the ball but he’d certainly help in there in this type of scenario.”