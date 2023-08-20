“Not serious” – Manchester United fans fuming at Mason Mount after reaction to Tottenham defeat

Manchester United fans are furious with Mason Mount after he was spotted laughing with James Madison after yesterday’s defeat against Tottenham.

The England international joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in the summer, but has been poor so far, producing underwhelming displays in pre-season and now in his first two competitive games for his new club.

It’s fair to say Man Utd supporters will have been hoping for a lot more from Mount, who has at points looked like a quality performer, but who ended on a bit of a low note at Stamford Bridge, with little sign of a recovery so far.

See below as tweets like this one have been doing the rounds…

Mount needs to up his game quickly, while United as a whole also need to be doing much better after two below-bar performances in their first two games of the season.

MUFC deserved to lose to Spurs yesterday and were highly fortunate to get three points in their first game against Wolves.

