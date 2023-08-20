Man Utd waiting in the wings to out-bid rivals for €40m transfer once another deal goes through

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to rival Inter Milan for the transfer of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The Red Devils are seemingly waiting in the wings with a €40million offer that could see them out-bid Inter for the France international, though they need to wait to sell Harry Maguire first, according to Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Man Utd fans will no doubt hope the club can sort out Maguire’s future as soon as possible, with Pavard surely an upgrade if he can be brought to Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has had a fine career winning major titles with Bayern and with the French national team, even if he’s not always been the most consistent individual performer.

The report suggests Inter haven’t offered enough for Pavard so far, so that could still open the door for United if they do manage to find a buyer for Maguire.

However, as reported here by Fabrizio Romano, Maguire’s move to West Ham is off for the time being.