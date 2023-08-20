Manchester United have been linked with a move for Italian international Marco Verratti.

According to a report from L’Equipe (h/t GFFN), Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for the French club and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have struggled in the midfield in their first two games of the Premier League campaign, and they could certainly use someone who can control the tempo of the game and recycle possession.

The Italian will add control, composure and technical ability in the middle of the park. He could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

The Italian international has reportedly been informed by Luis Campos and Luis Enrique that he is not a key player for the club anymore and therefore he is free to move on.

The midfielder could be signed for a fee of around €60 million and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United prepared to spend that kind of money on him.

Verratti is a proven performer for club and country and he is certainly good enough to succeed in the Premier League.

The Red Devils need to sign quality players in order to challenge for major trophies, and the 30-year-old knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can fend off the competition from Bayern Munich and sign the player.