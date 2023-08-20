Moises Caicedo endures disastrous Chelsea debut

Moises Caicedo has experienced a debut to forget during Chelsea’s Premier League tie away against West Ham United.

Travelling to their cross-town rivals’ home stadium, Chelsea would have been hopeful they could come away from the London Stadium with all three points following their decent showing against Liverpool last weekend.

Last season’s Europa Conference League winners have had something to say about it though.

Goals from Nayef Aguerd and Michail Antonio set the tone, and although Carney Chukwuemeka pulled one back, the Hammers’ earlier efforts effectively sealed the tie. Today’s result has ensured Chelsea will go into Game Week Three with just one point in the table.

When it comes to the Blues’ latest performance, there will be major concerns about how British-record signing Caicedo has settled in though.

The Ecuadorian, who recently sealed a blockbuster £115 million transfer from Brighton, endured a dreadful debut cameo. Introduced in place of Ben Chilwell after 60 minutes, the defensive midfielder’s substitution sparked excitement among fans and pundits.

However, in what was a disastrous showing, the former Brighton midfielder almost set Pablo Fornals up after misplacing a pass near his own goal before giving away a stonewall penalty, which Lucas Paqueta converted to make it 3-1, just a few minutes later.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.