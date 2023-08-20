Newcastle United keen on signing defensive duo this summer

Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive options before the summer transfer window closes.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Magpies are keen on Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva.

However, they are unlikely to be able to sign the two players because of the financial fair play restrictions and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can sell some players and free up the funds.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think it’s almost impossible to make it happen because of the Financial Fair Play situation. Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva are two centre-backs that they love. But at the moment they are way too expensive for Newcastle because with the Financial Fair Play situation, it’s complicated. So they would need to sell a player of the same value, and it means someone around €55-€60m, so it’s more than complicated.”

Tapsoba has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as well and the Bundesliga defender would be a quality acquisition. The 24-year-old is reportedly valued at £45 million.

Newcastle will be competing in the UEFA Champions League and they will be up against world-class attackers.

They need to find a quality partner for Sven Botman and the likes of Tapsoba and Silva would be quality acquisitions.

Silva has proven himself in the Portuguese league with Benfica and he is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him. Both players would represent an exciting addition for Newcastle and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.