Opinion: Man United’s Mason Greenwood must not be allowed to set foot on a football pitch ever again

Warning: Article contains pictures and references to domestic violence

Man United’s Mason Greenwood is, or should that be was, a fantastic footballer, but that does not give him or his club carte blanche to be able to dismiss his off-field misdemeanours.

Let’s not beat about the bush here. We’ve all heard the audio and seen the photos.

Just because his case didn’t end up going to court, it doesn’t mean he is innocent. Ditto the fact that he has been taken back by his girlfriend.

This wasn’t simply a case of a young man ‘making a mistake.’ and who is therefore deserving of a second chance. It’s missing the point entirely.

Stan Collymore, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, does believe the player deserves that second chance, however, though that’s unlikely to be a view shared by many.

The player is supposed to be a role model to the younger generation so what does his decision to continue playing and Man United’s potential agreement to bring him back – per The Athletic (subscription required) – say about the whole unsavoury scenario?

That it’s ok? As long as Greenwood is scoring goals and making the Red Devils money, everyone will turn a blind eye?

It’s crass, vile and in the worst possible taste.

No wonder there appears to be pushback from many sides, with Rachel Riley just one female supporter who will rescind her patronage of the club if Greenwood is allowed anywhere near a football pitch again.

I’m with Em, I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club. As an example, when it comes to VAWG, less than 1% of rapes reported to police lead to conviction. We’ve all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem. https://t.co/0tCPVooXdt — Rachel Riley MBE ? (@RachelRileyRR) August 17, 2023

It’s hugely important to take on the views of female supporters of the club, female staff and employees and also members of the women’s team.

Moreover, there are rumours of Sarina Wiegman potentially taking over the England men’s team in future, including in this report from The Sun. Would she be forced to pick Greenwood if he’s allowed to get on with his career?

Rather than trying to turn this into a positive PR exercise, Man United would be far better served by washing their hands of Mason Greenwood.

A player who is likely to cause them unending problems in the future if they allow him to set foot on the pitch once more.