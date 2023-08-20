Opinion: Man United’s Mason Greenwood must not be allowed to set foot on a football pitch ever again

Warning: Article contains pictures and references to domestic violence
—
Man United’s Mason Greenwood is, or should that be was, a fantastic footballer, but that does not give him or his club carte blanche to be able to dismiss his off-field misdemeanours.
Let’s not beat about the bush here. We’ve all heard the audio and seen the photos.
Just because his case didn’t end up going to court, it doesn’t mean he is innocent. Ditto the fact that he has been taken back by his girlfriend.
This wasn’t simply a case of a young man ‘making a mistake.’ and who is therefore deserving of a second chance. It’s missing the point entirely.
Stan Collymore, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, does believe the player deserves that second chance, however, though that’s unlikely to be a view shared by many.
The player is supposed to be a role model to the younger generation so what does his decision to continue playing and Man United’s potential agreement to bring him back – per The Athletic (subscription required) – say about the whole unsavoury scenario?
That it’s ok? As long as Greenwood is scoring goals and making the Red Devils money, everyone will turn a blind eye?
It’s crass, vile and in the worst possible taste.
No wonder there appears to be pushback from many sides, with Rachel Riley just one female supporter who will rescind her patronage of the club if Greenwood is allowed anywhere near a football pitch again.
I’m with Em, I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.
As an example, when it comes to VAWG, less than 1% of rapes reported to police lead to conviction.
We’ve all seen and heard enough.
Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem. https://t.co/0tCPVooXdt
— Rachel Riley MBE ? (@RachelRileyRR) August 17, 2023
It’s hugely important to take on the views of female supporters of the club, female staff and employees and also members of the women’s team.
Moreover, there are rumours of Sarina Wiegman potentially taking over the England men’s team in future, including in this report from The Sun. Would she be forced to pick Greenwood if he’s allowed to get on with his career?
Rather than trying to turn this into a positive PR exercise, Man United would be far better served by washing their hands of Mason Greenwood.
A player who is likely to cause them unending problems in the future if they allow him to set foot on the pitch once more.
He is not a role model by choice. Unfortunately that comes with the territory. He was 19 years old. You think his entire career should be written off by that age when the alleged victim is now the mother of his child and engaged to him and he has zero criminal convictions.
That’s a young man who needs help, support and guidance. People like you and Rachel Riley I’m sure would have a far quieter view if this was your 19 year old son. Would you want a chance at redemption then? I’m sure privately you would. The alleged victim has forgiven him and I’m pretty sure he’s learnt a hell of a lesson. He has no criminal convictions so her judgement is good enough for me. Let this young man get his life back on track for gods sake.
good point
Regardless of what was said or not said by Mason Greenwood,his charges were all dropped. The way so many people are talking, you would think that Mason killed someone, which is of course not true. But being from the other side of the world and not 100 percent up with everything ,I still feel that Mason Greenwood should probably be better off going out on a season long loan and re assess at the end of the season. Just my opinion. I understand that so many women in particular want him gone from the Mighty Manchester United club altogether, but it is up to the club and not the female members.
He has learned from his mistakes please let’s give him a second chance .
Immage is now more important now at manu football is away down the line I would rather let football do the talking people can see the splinter in Greenwood eye but can’t see the plank in their own
most of these women proving stubborn over this case, am sure if it was your sons you would definitely forgive and plead for a second chance, i believe Greenwood has learnt his lessons and it’s also a warning to others but he should be given a second chance though a season loan would have been better to calm the situation down and build his fitness and confidence back but it’s late for now bcos united urgently needs him in this current season