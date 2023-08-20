PSG’s current expectations over Kylian Mbappe transfer saga following latest developments

Paris Saint-Germain are now reportedly confident that Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club this summer despite transfer interest from Real Madrid.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, PSG now feel confident that Mbappe will spend at least one more season at the club following recent talks with the player and the fact that he played against Toulouse yesterday.

See below for more details as Plettenberg says PSG are not expecting Madrid to come in with an offer in the final two weeks of the transfer window, which will certainly be a relief for fans of the Ligue 1 giants after already seeing star duo Lionel Messi and Neymar leave this summer…

?? Kylian #Mbappé: After his talks with Al-Khelaifi and his match against Toulouse yesterday @PSG_inside is „100 %“ convinced that he will stay this season! ?? Player has made that commitment to the bosses

?? #PSG doesn’t expect an offer from @realmadrid in the next two weeks.… pic.twitter.com/Sz0nZJNjI1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 20, 2023

Mbappe is still in the final year of his contract, however, so it remains to be seen if he can be persuaded to sign a new deal and really commit his long-term future to the French side.

Real Madrid will no doubt hope Mbappe sees out his contract and moves to the Bernabeu on a free next year.