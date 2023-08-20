Roy Keane slams ‘childlike’ £325,000-per week Manchester United star

Roy Keane was far from impressed with Marcus Rashford on Saturday away to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils suffered defeat after putting in another abysmal performance.

Coming into this weekend’s fixture against Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites, Erik Ten Hag would have been demanding his side put on a better showing after they narrowly edged their way past Wolves on Monday.

And despite naming an unchanged side in an obvious attempt to see an improved performance, Ten Hag was once again left disappointed after his United team slumped to a 2-0 defeat.

A 49-minute strike from Pape Sarr set the tone with Lisandro Martinez doubling his opponent’s advantage with an own goal with just under 10 minutes to play.

However, even though the Red Devils’ midfield was completely outclassed by Spurs’, it was attacker Marcus Rashford who came in for the most criticism from Keane.

Forced to play up front following Anthony Martial’s latest spell on the sidelines and summer signing Rasmus Hojlund not yet fit enough to make his debut, Rashford has endured a tough start to the new 2023-24 season.

Keane had very little sympathy with the 24-year-old, who recently penned a new contract worth £325,000-per week (BBC), though.

“He’s like a child up there,” the ex-United captain told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“He’s obviously not happy playing there. His body language and his first few touches suggest he doesn’t want to play through the middle.”

