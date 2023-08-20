Spurs defender wanted on loan by Premier League rivals

Newly-promoted Luton Town have reportedly made enquiries to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Hatters are keen to rival Galatasaray and Inter Milan for Spurs’ number 25.

Keen to bolster their defence ahead of what is already shaping up to be a challenging season, Luton Town, who have already made 10 summer signings, are understandably on the lookout for Premier League-experienced players.

Tanganga, 24, could be the ideal target too. The London-born defender, who can play as a centre-back and a right-back, has experience when it comes to playing for a top-half league side. He also knows what is required to compete for a starting place in a team.

And although his time at Spurs hasn’t gone quite as he would have wished, yet to reach his prime, there is still time for the 24-year-old to ignite his career and Rob Edwards will be hoping he chooses Kenilworth Road as the place to do it.