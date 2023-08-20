Exclusive transfer news: Man United ask about midfielder, Chelsea striker links & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to my latest column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full piece and more from myself, Ben Jacobs and our other columnists!

Many things happening and Man Utd still one to watch

Many things are happening, particularly with Saudi clubs as Al Hilal sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham for €55m while Otavio joins Al Nassr from Porto for €60m. I would also keep an eye on Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City accepted a proposal from Al Nassr, and the player has to decide his future soon, so this is one to watch. Elsewhere we’re also seeing Hakim Ziyech leaving Chelsea for Galatasaray, Tyler Adams closing in on a move to Bournemouth, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen being on the verge of extending his contract with Barcelona until 2028.

I wanted to clarify something on Manchester United, though, because a lot of their fans have been asking me if Man United are done in the market for this summer. We know there is the Financial Fair Play situation, but my simple answer would be: no. United are continuing to explore the market and it remains a possibility that they will do something, especially in midfield.

This week, Man United made a call to be informed on the situation regarding Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern, as well as Liverpool. At the moment Bayern don’t want to give the green light for the player to leave, but in case this changes both clubs are informed. United are also still there on Sofyan Amrabat, but it’s also important for them to sell Donny van de Beek. Let’s see what happens with Harry Maguire as well, but at the moment a deal with West Ham has collapsed and they are signing Konstantinos Mavropanos instead…