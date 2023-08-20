(Video) Carney Chukwuemeka blasts Chelsea level vs. West Ham

Chelsea are level against West Ham United during Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League game at the London Stadium.

After falling behind following an early Nayef Aguerd header, Mauricio Pochettino would have been desperate for his Blues to drag themselves level before the half-time break, and the side have not disappointed.

Determined to turn the scoreline around, Chelsea’s frontmen have started to tick and combine well as goalkeeper Alphonse Areola finds himself under increasing pressure.

And equalising just before the half-an-hour mark, Carney Chukwuemeka, who was entrusted to start his second game of the season, repaid his manager’s faith by tying West Ham’s defenders in knots before unleashing a devilish strike on goal.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

