(Video) Enzo Fernandez fluffs lines as midfielder misses penalty vs. West Ham

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Enzo Fernandez has failed to give Chelsea the lead against West Ham United during Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League game at the London Stadium.

The Blues fell behind early in the first half thanks to a Nayef Aguerd header from a well-placed James Ward-Prowse corner.

However, fighting back well, Chelsea, thanks to Carney Chukwuemeka, drew level just before the half-an-hour mark.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had the perfect chance to go 2-1 ahead after Raheem Sterling was fouled just inside the box by Thomas Soucek.

Fernandez, who was entrusted to take the spot-kick, failed to convert though with the Argentine blasting the ball straight at opposition goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

