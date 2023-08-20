(Video) Enzo Fernandez fluffs lines as midfielder misses penalty vs. West Ham

Enzo Fernandez has failed to give Chelsea the lead against West Ham United during Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League game at the London Stadium.

The Blues fell behind early in the first half thanks to a Nayef Aguerd header from a well-placed James Ward-Prowse corner.

However, fighting back well, Chelsea, thanks to Carney Chukwuemeka, drew level just before the half-an-hour mark.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had the perfect chance to go 2-1 ahead after Raheem Sterling was fouled just inside the box by Thomas Soucek.

Fernandez, who was entrusted to take the spot-kick, failed to convert though with the Argentine blasting the ball straight at opposition goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Areola DENIES Fernández from the spot! ? pic.twitter.com/gsFSlvM3CI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports