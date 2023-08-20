Video: “I am staying here” – Kylian Mbappe appears to confirm stay at PSG with passionate celebration after scoring on his return

Kylian Mbappe has seemingly confirmed his decision to stay at PSG amid the uncertainties surrounding his future.

He came off the bench and scored from the penalty spot, giving PSG the lead in a game that eventually ended in a 1-1 draw after Toulouse equalized in the 87th minute.

But it was Mbappe’s celebration that went viral He leaped across the advertising boards to reach the away supporters and passionately yelled, “I am staying here, I am staying here!!”

Mbappe’s future had been in question as he was put up for sale and had trained separately from his teammates due to his refusal to sign a new contract.

Nevertheless, “very constructive talks” last week led to Mbappe’s return to first-team training, and his impactful performance upon coming off the bench suggests a potential resolution to his contract situation.

