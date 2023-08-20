(Video) John McGinn nets 18-minute opener against Everton

Aston Villa have taken an early lead against Everton during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Villa Park.

Looking to register their first points on the board following a 5-1 opening weekend thumping against Newcastle United last time out, Unai Emery would have been demanding a much better showing from his team today.

And pleasing their manager, the Villains have been fastest out of the blocks, and, thanks to a good strike from John McGinn, have left their Merseyside opponents shellshocked and with it all to do.

John McGinn fires home for Villa! ? pic.twitter.com/1zwswEbZis — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports