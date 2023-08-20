(Video) Jordan Pickford beaten from spot as Douglas Luiz doubles Villa’s advantage

Everton have fallen even further behind against Aston Villa during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

An 18-minute opener from midfielder John McGinn got Unai Emery’s Villains off to a flying start.

And keen to extend their lead as quickly as possible, striker Ollie Watkins came within centimetres of beating Jordan Pickford.

However, after referee Anthony Taylor deemed England’s number one to have fouled his striking compatriot, midfielder Douglas Luiz was entrusted to convert from the spot.

Despite the pressure, the Brazilian did not disappoint and managed to fire the ball beyond his goalkeeping opponent.

Douglas Luiz finds the bottom corner! ? pic.twitter.com/4tnZ2HsxvN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports