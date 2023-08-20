Aston Villa have been excellent against Everton during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Blowing Sean Dyche’s Toffees away, the Villains opened the game’s scoring after just 18 minutes thanks to a strike from John McGinn.

Douglas Luiz then doubled the Midlands side’s advantage from the penalty spot after Jordan Pickford was deemed to have fouled Ollie Watkins.

And despite going into the half-time break looking to re-energise his side, Dyche could do nothing to stop the rot after Leon Bailey made it 3-0 just six minutes into the second half.

Another sloppy goal for Everton to concede! ? Leon Bailey makes it 3-0 to Villa ? pic.twitter.com/A7NNdf5g5A — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports