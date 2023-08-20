Video: Lionel Messi congratulated by David Beckham after breaking yet another record

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has now become the most decorated football of all time after winning his first trophy with the MLS club.

Inter Miami managed to win the inaugural Leagues Cup following a penalty shootout against Nashville SC.

Messi managed to get on the score sheet in the final and he produced an impressive performance as well.

The Argentine international recently won the World Cup with his country and he has now officially become the most decorated footballer of all time with 44 trophies.

Apart from an impressive performance in the final, Messi was awarded the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament as well, having scored 10 goals in seven appearances.

Player of the Tournament x Top Goalscorer ??? pic.twitter.com/G7UGy5JUMc — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) August 20, 2023

The Argentine international will now focus on the upcoming semifinals of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup that will take place against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Messi has taken to the MLS like a duck to water and he will look to guide Inter Miami to multiple trophies.

Meanwhile, club owner David Beckham seemed delighted with the player’s performance and he was spotted hugging it out with the Argentine international after the trophy lift.