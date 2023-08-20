Video: Lionel Messi’s incredible gesture during celebrations after winning first trophy with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi influenced Inter Miami to their first ever trophy as they beat Nashville SC to win the Leagues Cup.

Since joining David Beckham’s MLS franchise, Messi has been performing at his absolute best, scoring 10 goals and providing 1 assist in just 7 games.

And he continued his fine form with a stunning goal in the cup final to give Inter Miami the lead.

Nashville equalised early in the second half and the game went to a dramatic penalty shoot-out with Miami coming out as eventual 10-9 winners.

Messi continued to show his class after the game with an amazing gesture before the trophy lift.

The new Inter Miami captain gave the captains armband to DeAndre Yedlin who was the team’s captain before he arrived and asked him to do a joint trophy lift.

And the former Premier League player could be seen visibly surprised and overwhelmed by Messi’s gesture.

Watch below: