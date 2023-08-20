(Video) Shambolic Everton defending allows Jhon Duran to net Aston Villa’s fourth

Aston Villa FC Everton FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have successfully wiped out their negative goal difference from last weekend’s crushing 5-1 defeat against Newcastle United.

Coming into Sunday afternoon’s Premier League Game Week Two, Unai Emery’s Villains would have been desperate to get their first points on the board at Everton’s expense, and the side from the Midlands have not disappointed.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Leon Bailey adds to Everton’s misery as Aston Villa lead 3-0
Man City ask about wonderkid transfer, Liverpool have also been tracking him
Club exploring conditions of potential transfer deal with Arsenal

Goals from John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey set the tone and all but guaranteed Emery’s men would take all three points and a late strike from substitute Jhon Duran has now sealed the result.

The young forward was allowed a free run at Jordan Pickford after a poor throw-in from Ashley Young put Michael Keane under too much pressure.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Jhon Duran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.