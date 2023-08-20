(Video) Shambolic Everton defending allows Jhon Duran to net Aston Villa’s fourth

Aston Villa have successfully wiped out their negative goal difference from last weekend’s crushing 5-1 defeat against Newcastle United.

Coming into Sunday afternoon’s Premier League Game Week Two, Unai Emery’s Villains would have been desperate to get their first points on the board at Everton’s expense, and the side from the Midlands have not disappointed.

Goals from John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey set the tone and all but guaranteed Emery’s men would take all three points and a late strike from substitute Jhon Duran has now sealed the result.

The young forward was allowed a free run at Jordan Pickford after a poor throw-in from Ashley Young put Michael Keane under too much pressure.

Jhon Durán gets his first Premier League goal! It's FOUR! ? pic.twitter.com/l47dI5ldve — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports