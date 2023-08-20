Video: Spanish FA President grabs and kisses striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips after World Cup win sparking huge controversy

Spain’s Women team became the World Cup champions after beating England 1-0 in FIFA Women World Cup final earlier today. 

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game for Spain and they successfully held on their lead throughout the game to claim the ultimate glory.

But an incident during the medal distribution ceremony has become the main talking point in Spain.

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was on the stage to give the Spain players the medals and when Jenni Hermoso approached, he was seen giving her a strong hug  before briefly speaking to the player and then, grabbing her head, and kissing her on the lips.

Viewers were left in shock by what they have seen and the video quickly went viral on social media with many highlighting how the act was hugely inappropriate and some calling for him to be sacked for sexual harassment.

Later, she admitted that she was left embarrassed and uncomfortable by the incident, replying: “Eh…yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

