Watch:”Can you stop singing that s***?” – Video goes viral of Klopp fuming at Liverpool fans during Bournemouth win

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Liverpool fans’ chants during the team’s 3-1 win against Bournemouth has gone viral on social media.

As the chants of “I am so glad, Jurgen is a red, I am so glad he delivered what he said’ started ringing around Anfield, Klopp could be seen asking them to stop singing.

The pitch-side microphone also captured Klopp’s frustrated response as he angrily yelled, “Can you stop singing that s**t? Can you stop it?”

Back in May, Klopp had requested the fans not to sing his song until after the final whistle.

He said:

“I have to say now, I love all of them but my song, don’t sing it!”

“If you want to sing it, sing it after the game in the bars, wherever. Because it is always like it is closing the game.”

“We are 3-0 up and I hear ‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’. It is not over!”