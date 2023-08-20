West Ham United are keen on signing the Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Hammers have had a bid rejected for the 23-year-old Ghana international and they are expected to return with an improved offer.

Kudus has been a key player for club and country over the past year and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Hammers.

West Ham scored just 42 goals in the league last season and they will need to add more cutting edge in the final third.

They were overly reliant on Jarrod Bowen for goals and the former Hull City star certainly needs more support in the attack.

Kudus has been a proven goalscorer for Ajax this past season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions.

He is versatile enough to operate as a centre-forward as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for West Ham and David Moyes.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the next few days.

The Hammers certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, especially after the departure of Declan Rice for a club-record fee.

The Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they need a quality squad to do well across multiple competitions.

Someone like Kudus could make a huge difference in the final third and he could transform West Ham going forward. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the 23-year-old as well.