West Ham long servant could leave the club in cut-price deal

West Ham United attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals is reportedly looking set to leave the club for a transfer back to La Liga this summer.

Sevilla are now the club being most strongly linked with Fornals, with Real Betis also previously showing an interest but looking unable to afford the long-serving Hammers ace.

Fornals has shown some moments of real quality during his time at the London Stadium, but some fans may feel he’s never quite been consistent enough.

Now could be a good time to move Fornals on, and it looks like a move back to Spain could materialise fairly soon.

Reports suggest Fornals would be available for between €5million and €8m.

WHUFC would do well to cash in on the 27-year-old now, as he’ll be a free agent in a year’s time.