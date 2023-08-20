West Ham United have seen off competition from two Serie A clubs for the transfer of Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Greek defender also had suitors in Italy, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, while the transfer news expert also provided details of the player’s fee and contract.

West Ham fans will no doubt be pleased to see this fine defensive signing coming in, with the former Arsenal player looking probably like a better piece of business than Harry Maguire would have been.

It seems any prospect of Maguire joining West Ham is now off, according to Romano, but Mavropanos is on his way to the London Stadium.

Discussing the deal in today’s column, Romano said: “Let’s see what happens with Harry Maguire as well, but at the moment a deal with West Ham has collapsed and they are signing Konstantinos Mavropanos instead.

“The Mavropanos deal is worth €20m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons, and it’s a long-term contract. Mavropanos was on list of two Italian clubs, but West Ham have been very strong and convinced to proceed and sign him.”

West Ham have had a decent summer despite the loss of star player Declan Rice, with James Ward-Prowse looking a fine signing, while Mavropanos should be another who can improve David Moyes’ side.