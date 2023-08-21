29-year-old could be on the way to Old Trafford as Man United start making enquiries over transfer

Manchester United have set about looking for a replacement for Dean Henderson should the goalkeeper leave Old Trafford over the coming weeks and the Red Devils have started enquiring about Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The Manchester club have asked if a move for the 29-year-old is possible as the goalkeeper is very experienced having made 225 appearances for Benfica since joining the Portuguese giants from Panathinaikos in 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, United want a back-up goalkeeper after Crystal Palace opened talks over a deal for Dean Henderson last week, who also has an offer from Nottingham Forest.

Radek Vitek was on the bench for Man United’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, with Tom Heaton and Henderson still absent through injury.

Should this move happen it would see a total revamp of the goalkeeper position at Man United having already brought in Andre Onana from Inter earlier this summer.

It was a position that caused Erik ten Hag some problems last season and the Dutch coach is making sure that doesn’t happen again this time around.