Real Madrid interested in ambitious potential transfer raid on Arsenal

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes as they look for cover for the injured Eder Militao.

Los Blancos would undoubtedly do well to strengthen their defence with a quality signing like Gabriel, who has been immense at Arsenal, though it seems he’s happy to remain at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal also surely won’t want to sell an important player like Gabriel this summer, with the feeling growing that Mikel Arteta’s side could be on the brink of something special after coming so close to a surprise Premier League title victory last season.

With Declan Rice now joining the club, Arteta has a truly competitive squad and Gabriel will likely to keep on having an important role to play alongside William Saliba in defence.

It will be interesting to see if Madrid look at other alternatives at the back, as Gabriel is surely not going to be a realistic target.

The Mail’s report also mentions interest from Saudi Arabia in Gabriel, but the 25-year-old will surely want to stay at the most competitive level in Europe for a while longer.