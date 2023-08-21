Arsenal have been linked with a surprise transfer move for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde to come in as cover for Jurrien Timber, but it seems Fabrizio Romano isn’t entirely convinced by the transfer rumours.

Kounde would cost a lot of money and it seems there isn’t anything concrete happening at the moment anyway, with the France international and his club both happy with each other, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Arsenal certainly need someone to come in and cover for Timber, who looks to have picked up a serious and long-term injury in what is a huge blow for the Gunners after only signing the talented and versatile youngster from Ajax earlier this summer.

Kounde is a similar profile of player as he can play both centre-back and right-back to a high standard, but one imagines Barca will surely do all they can to keep hold of him.

Discussing this Arsenal story, Romano said: “I’m aware there have been some reports of Arsenal looking at Jules Kounde as someone to replace Jurrien Timber.

“My understanding, however, is that both Xavi and Kounde have always been very clear, they want to keep going together at Barca, so at the moment the situation is quiet.

“In any case, Kounde would cost lot of money; not a cheap deal at all. I’m not aware of concrete contacts at this stage.”