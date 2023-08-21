Club open talks over signing 27-year-old Arsenal ace after another deal with Gunners collapses

Turkish giants Besiktas have opened talks with Arsenal over the potential transfer of defender Rob Holding.

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the Arsenal first-team in recent times, looking unconvincing when he had to play a run of games towards the end of last season when William Saliba was injured.

It’s surely now for the best if Arsenal sell Holding, and it seems they’ll have the chance to do a deal with Besiktas, with discussions underway after the Turkish side failed to reach an agreement to sign another Gunners player in the form of Nicolas Pepe, as explained by Fabrizio Romano here.

Holding could be a solid signing for someone like Besiktas, even if he isn’t quite up to the standard of this Arsenal side after the tremendous strides they’ve made under Mikel Arteta.

It will be interesting to see how this develops and if any other clubs, perhaps some in the Premier League, also show an interest in Holding in the coming days and weeks.

