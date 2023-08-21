Chelsea considering offering player in exchange for Premier League number 10

Chelsea could get creative in their efforts to sign a new number 10 before next month’s summer transfer window deadline.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Blues are weighing up an unusual approach for Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson.

Following recent disappointment in their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, Chelsea have been forced back to the drawing board as they scour the market in search of at least one more attacking player.

And judging by these latest reports, Forest’s Johnson, 22, has now emerged as a target for Todd Boehly’s Blues.

In an attempt to tempt Forest into parting ways with the 22-year-old Wales international, Chelsea are thought to be willing to offer cash plus defensive midfielder Andrey Santos in exchange.

Forest’s stance on the potential deal remains unknown, however, there are no guarantees Johnson will agree to the move with the player thought to be prioritising game time, which could see Spurs, another club heavily linked, as the favourites to sign him.

Since being promoted to Forest’s senior first team in 2019, Johnson, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 31 goals in 107 games in all competitions.