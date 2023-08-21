European giants hoping to sign Man City star this week as breakthrough in talks expected soon

Barcelona are hopeful of completing a deal for Man City’s Joao Cancelo this week as a breakthrough in talks is expected. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports the two clubs are now discussing the final details of the deal in order to get it completed soon. The La Liga outfit hope to have the full-back signed by the end of the week as the Portugal star is waiting patiently having already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club.

The 29-year-old is no longer wanted at Man City having been sent on loan to Bayern Munich last season and the Premier League are hoping to ship him off to Spain

Before leaving City for Bayern in January, Cancelo was regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football and possesses tremendous technical ability that could help him thrive at Barcelona.

However, it remains to be seen if the Catalan club can extract that again from the Portuguese star and if they do, Barca will be getting a spectacular player that will boost their squad massively.

