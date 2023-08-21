Everton and Nottingham Forest enter race to sign wantaway Chelsea attacker

Despite agreeing personal terms with Fulham, Callum Hudson-odoi is not guaranteed to play for the Cottagers.

That is because, according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, Everton and Nottingham Forest are now pushing to sign the 22-year-old Chelsea winger.

Fulham have been on the verge of completing a deal for Hudson-odoi, 22, for quite some time but with the Londoners so far refusing to meet Chelsea’s £8 million valuation, a final agreement has yet to be reached, despite the player himself being keen to make a move.

Fulham may rue dragging their heels though; the club now face competition from two Premier League rivals.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are both on the lookout for at least one new attacker to help ease their struggles in front of goal, and Hudson-Odoi, who is free to leave Stamford Bridge after failing to become part of Todd Boehly’s new era, is thought to be the ideal player for both clubs.

However, despite the late interest from both Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper, Fulham may still have the edge after the Cottagers recently secured a club-record £50 million fee from Saudi side Al-Hilal for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.