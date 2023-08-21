Former West Ham footballer could face jail time for trying to sell stolen vase worth almost £2million

A former West Ham youth team player has been arrested for trying to sell a vase stolen from a museum.

According to reports, Kaine Wright, 26, will find out his sentence later this year, but could face jail time for attempting to flog a vase worth £1.9m which had previously been stolen from a museum.

The Chinese vase, which dates back to the 14th century, was stolen from a museum in Switzerland back in 2019, and Wright had been involved in trying to sell it for £450,000.

Wright was part of a gang involved in these deals, but previously looked like he had a promising football career ahead of him.

Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him and he has turned to a life in crime.