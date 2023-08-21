Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Liverpool & Chelsea decided against midfielder transfer

Gabri Veiga looks to be close to a transfer to Napoli, and Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight into why he didn’t end up at the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano stated that Veiga was looked at by a number of Premier League clubs, before the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City decided to pursue different kinds of targets.

“Gabri Veiga – The Celta Vigo midfielder is now closing in on a move to Napoli despite links with Premier League clubs earlier this summer,” Romano said.

“Liverpool decided to go for different kind of midfielders, Chelsea did the same with Romeo Lavia. So it’s about skills – they all rated Veiga as top talent but didn’t bid due to different vision. Man City considered him after the Declan Rice saga but then decided to invest big money on different kind of players.”

Veiga looks a hugely exciting prospect and it will be interesting to see how he continues his development at Napoli after showing such promise in his time at Celta Vigo so far.

One imagines the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will surely look at the Spaniard again if he maintains this high level of performance, but it perhaps makes sense that he wasn’t quite viewed as the right fit for their needs in midfield this summer, with slightly more defensive-minded or well-rounded players moving to those clubs instead.