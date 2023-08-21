Fabrizio Romano gives Man United huge boost after ruling LFC out of race for midfielder

Manchester United are likely to sign another midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

Despite already signing Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal worth £55 million, two underwhelming performances in the Premier League’s two opening fixtures against Wolves and Spurs, respectively, have forced Erik Ten Hag back to the drawing board.

In desperate need of a new player to partner Casemiro at the base of his midfield, Ten Hag is expected to push for at least one more signing before next month’s deadline.

And according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the name at the top of the club’s wishlist remains Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Even though the Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Morocco international for quite some time, after so failing to agree a deal with Fiorentina, there has been recent speculation that bitter rivals Liverpool could swoop in and snatch the African away from United.

Romano does not expect that to be the case though. It appears Liverpool’s pursuit of Amrabat, 27, ceased after they announced the recent signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, and now Romano no longer expects the Reds to rival United for the highly-rated Morrocan.

“The only thing that happened with Liverpool was last week, before signing Endo, Liverpool had contact with the camp of Sofyan Amrabat to ask for information so how the player would cost on Fiorentina’s side, terms of the contract, so they discussed all the conditions of the deal and it was a good conversation but then internally, Liverpool decided to invest that money on Endo for multiple reasons,” the Italian said on the latest episode of the DeBrief podcast.

“So I think, from what I am hearing at the moment, they are not in contact with Fiorentina or on the player’s side anymore so I don’t see Amrabat joining Liverpool. That was a possibility considered for 24 hours but Amrabat remains on Manchester United’s list, he’s always been appreciated by Atletico Madrid, we have to mention that because he has always been on their list but he is seen as too expensive for them.

“I still think he has a very good chance to leave the club in the final days of the window but not for Liverpool.”

Do you think Manchester United will be successful in their pursuit of Amrabat? – Let us know in the comments below.