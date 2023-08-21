Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea could make late signing and name-drops Ligue 1 star

Despite already splashing the cash this summer, Chelsea could make at least one more signing.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has explained what the summer window’s final two weeks could have in store for the Premier League giants.

Even though US billionaire owner Todd Boehly has spent over £300 million for the third window in a row, including a British-record deal worth £115 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Chelsea’s results on the pitch have yet to translate.

Admittedly, the new 2023-24 Premier League season is still just two games in, but winless from their first two matches (1-1 vs. Liverpool & 3-1 vs. West Ham), Mauricio Pochettino will be expected to turn things around, and quickly.

“I think there is a chance [Chelsea will sign another attacker],” Romano said on the latest episode of the DeBrief podcast.

“They want at least one more offensive player, let’s see if it’s going to be two or one but they are still considering their options. They don’t want to panic after the game with West Ham. Of course, it was an unlucky game but they don’t want to panic, they know the next one is going to be with Luton at home so probably the feeling is going to be completely different, at least this is what they hope.

“The idea is to add one more player. They wanted [Michael] Olise, we know that deal was really crazy and it didn’t happen so this is why Chelsea are looking for one more creative player in that position, so I think they could go for that kind of player; who can play as a number 10, who can play as a winger, so this is the idea.

“[…] They asked for information last week for Bradley Barcola from Lyon, who is a fantastic talent, but PSG are the favourites because they have an agreement on the player’s side for a long time.”

Although Barcola, 20, appears closest to joining Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea fans will be hoping their club can change the 20-year-old’s mind.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most highly-rated wingers, France’s Barcola appears destined for big things, and with less than three years left on his deal, as well as being valued at just £18 million, there will be real hope the young forward could do what Olise failed to do.

A creative wide-attacker isn’t the only profile of player on Chelsea’s agenda though.

Going on to confirm Boehly could still sign another outright striker to accompany Nicolas Jackson, who joined from Villarreal for a modest £30 million earlier in the window, Romano said: “Let’s see if they’ll go also for a central striker. This is something that is still being discussed internally but not guaranteed yet.”