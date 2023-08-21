Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Leeds United goalkeeper and Chelsea target Illan Meslier.

The Bavarian giants are short of cover in goal due to the long-term injury to Manuel Neuer, and Meslier could be a decent option for them.

According to Football Insider, Bayern now have an active interest in the French shot-stopper, while Chelsea have more of a background interest in the 23-year-old, who is valued at around £25million.

Bayern could do well to bring in Meslier as something of a stop-gap option, as he’s shown some potential in his time at Elland Road, even if he was part of the team that got relegated last season.

Chelsea could also do well to consider making changes in goal after a poor start to the season, with just one point from a possible six so far in the Premier League, with four goals conceded in their first two games.

Robert Sanchez recently joined CFC from Brighton, but Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy have both left, so there’s probably room for someone like Meslier to come in.

However, it seems Bayern’s interest is stronger for now, with Chelsea looking at other priorities, according to the report.