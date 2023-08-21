“It was amazing” – Alexis Mac Allister responds to nightmare Anfield debut

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister has responded to his nightmare Anfield debut at the weekend as the World Cup winner was sent off against Bournemouth.

The Argentine was brought in from Brighton this summer and is expected to have a major impact on the Reds’ midfield this season alongside fellow new stars in the middle of the park for the Merseyside club.

Mac Allister made his debut last week away at Chelsea and the past weekend was his first Anfield outing. However, it ended up being a nightmare start for the midfielder as his day was cut short by a controversial dismissal for a challenge on Bournemouth‘s Ryan Christie.

Liverpool will appeal the decision in order to get the decision overturned and on Sunday, Mac Allister shared his thoughts on his debut.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mac Allister posted his feelings about his debut, saying: “Yesterday I was able to make my dream come true by playing at Anfield as a Liverpool player. It was amazing.

“It wasn’t the match that I expected but we were able to succeed as a team giving the best we had.

“I would like to give special thanks to my teammates for the great effort and the fans for their constant support.”