Liverpool could test the waters for £45m midfielder playing with big six rival

Liverpool are still in the market for another midfielder and it is being reported that Jurgen Klopp is considering a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

The 27-year-old has a contract at the Etihad until 2028 but the former Leeds United star is only a squad payer at present and there is very little hope of him replacing Rodri in Pep Guardiola’s starting 11.

Even new signing Mateo Kovacic has overtaken the Englishman having just joined City this summer but according to talkSPORT, Phillips has planned to stay and fight for his place.

The report also states that Liverpool could test the player’s resolve by making a move for Phillips as Klopp has added him to his list of targets.

Man City signed Phillips for £45m last summer and it is uncertain what the England star would cost the Reds should they make a move, but it should be less than that figure.

Liverpool are also looking at Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucore as potential new signings as Klopp looks to add another player to his squad before the transfer window shuts.