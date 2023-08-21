Liverpool will not sign another defensive midfielder this summer says Reds journalist after Endo arrival

Liverpool completed a deal with Stuttgart for Wataru Endo last week and according to Liverpool journalist James Pearce, that is the last defensive midfield signing the Merseyside club will make this summer.

The Japan international arrived for a fee of £16.2m and made his debut on Saturday against Bournemouth coming off of the bench during the second half. Writing in The Athletic, Pearce said that Klopp had to convince the club’s owners that Endo, who has been used to fighting relegation with Stuttgart, was worth deviating from the club’s usual transfer policy of targeting younger players.

The Liverpool boss is happy with the 30-year-old in that role and therefore, Liverpool doesn’t intend to recruit another specialist number six this summer. Stefan Bajcetic will support the Japanese star throughout the campaign after returning to the matchday squad on Saturday after five months out injured.

Although another defensive midfielder won’t be brought in this summer, Liverpool are still in the market for another multi-functional midfielder. They have a long-standing interest in Ryan Gravenberch but Bayern Munich’s stance all summer has been that he’s not for sale, reports The Athletic.

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure is another name that has been linked with a move to Anfield over recent weeks but it remains to be seen if any of these two stars can be signed with very little time left in the transfer market.