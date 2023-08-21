Man City reach £51 million agreement with Rennes to sign Jeremy Doku

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has given the Belgian winger the famous ‘here we go’ treatment.

Jeremy Doku to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after new bid revealed here this morning — worth €60m package ?? #MCFC Medical tests being scheduled later this week, personal terms agreed on long term deal. Exclusive story revealed August 1, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/fv1r6u2uO4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Verbally agreeing to a deal worth £51 million, Doku, 21, is in line to become Riyad Mahrez’s long-term replacement after the world-class Algerian opted to join Al-Ahli earlier in the window.

Although Rennes are set to receive a club-record fee for Doku, whose impending transfer will surpass Nayef Aguerd’s £30 million move to West Ham last year, Manchester City fans will be delighted with the business their team have done.

While so many players move to clubs, here and abroad, for staggering sums, Manchester City are once again set to complete a modest deal that has so far gone relatively under the radar.

Doku’s impending arrival at the Etihad will signify exactly why the treble-winners are one of the best teams in the world, both on and off the field of play.