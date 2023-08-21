Manchester United are not actively looking to sell Anthony Martial in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils forward has not been at his best for some time, but it seems there is no immediate plan for the club to ship him out in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Some Man Utd fans may be disappointed by that, but it does seem that there is still some chance for the Frenchman to leave if the right offers come in, with some suggestion that there is some interest there.

Providing an update on Martial’s United future, Romano said: “Manchester United’s position on Martial is clear: they’re happy with him staying, not desperate to sell. They’ll only let him go in case of receiving an important proposal.

“Despite approaches and contacts, there’s still no formal bid on the table for Martial at this stage. Let’s see what happens until the end of the window.”

Martial was initially a hugely popular figure among the fans at Old Trafford, but he’s certainly not lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster, so it could be wise to cash in on him if the opportunity arises.

Still, it also remains to be seen if there’s anyone out there who’d be willing to gamble on Martial at this stage of his career.