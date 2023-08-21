Mason Greenwood issues statement following Manchester United axe

Mason Greenwood has broken his silence following Manchester United’s recent decision to part ways with him.

Manchester United confirmed on Monday afternoon that Greenwood, 21, will no longer continue at Old Trafford with the club set to ‘work with’ the player in order ‘to achieve that outcome’.

Following his arrest by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault last year after a female made allegations online, Manchester United have been forced to conduct their own internal investigation.

And despite all the charges previously brought against the forward being dropped due to a lack of evidence, Manchester United had been deliberating whether or not to reintegrate the 21-year-old, and although at one point it looked like they might, Monday’s statement, released on their official website, revealed the Englishman will not play for the club again.

Mason Greenwood releases statement

Now, in response to the news he will have to restart his career elsewhere, Greenwood has released a statement of his own.

“I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst,” Greenwood said in a statement, as quoted by UtdReport.

“I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

“I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

During his time at the club, Greenwood, who was promoted to the senior first team in 2019, scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games in all competitions.