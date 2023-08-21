Midfielder rejects Leeds move as family member hates Elland Road

Matt Grimes has been linked with a transfer to Leeds United this summer but it seems he has snubbed the Whites in favour of staying at Swansea City.

Remarkably, this is said to be because his family hate Elland Road following the midfielder’s loan spell there back in 2016/17.

Grimes didn’t have the best of time at Leeds back then, and social media posts emerged, seemingly from his mother, slamming Elland Road as a place with horrible fans.

She said she was glad he wasn’t going back there, and it seems this could still make a move to LUFC unrealistic.

Leeds could perhaps do with strengthening in midfield after Tyler Adams’ move to Bournemouth.