Ligue 1 club showing ‘serious intent’ to sign 25-year-old Fulham defender

AS Monaco have reportedly identified Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo as their top defensive target.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Ligue 1 giants are ‘now approaching Fulham with serious intent’ regarding the possibility of signing Adarabioyo.

AS Monaco are preparing new formal bid for Tosin Adarabioyo, now approaching Fulham with serious intent ??? AS Monaco consider Tosin as priority CB target and negotiations continue. pic.twitter.com/dMl9o1cV6D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Although Monaco are thought to be long-time admirers of Adarabioyo, with the Londoners recently losing Alexander Mitrovic to Saudi side Al-Hilal for a club-record fee of around £50 million, it would be fair to assume they won’t want their number four to leave the club in the same window.

Nevertheless, with the player entering the final year of his contract, Fulham may feel this summer is their best chance to secure a fee for the 25-year-old, who, if he stayed at Craven Cottage, would become eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England as soon as January next year.

During his three years with the club, Adarabioyo, who joined from Manchester City’s youth academy, has directly contributed to five goals in 103 games in all competitions.