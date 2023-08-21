Newcastle United reportedly look close to completing the transfer of highly-rated young winger Kevin Zefi from Inter Milan.

The 18-year-old is no longer training with Inter’s youth team as a move to Newcastle is expected to go through fairly imminently, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Zefi started his career at Shamrock Rovers before moving to Inter in 2021, but it seems things haven’t quite worked out for him in his time with the Serie A giants.

Calciomercato suggest he could now be on his way to Newcastle, in what looks a smart move for the Premier League giants as they continue to build a promising squad for the future.

Zefi probably wouldn’t go straight into the first-team at NUFC straight away, but the club have done well to recruit with the long-term in mind, and the young Irishman could be one who’ll have a first-team chance in the next year or two.

The teenager has been hugely impressive for the Republic of Ireland at youth level and if he can take that form with him to senior level he’ll surely have a fine career.