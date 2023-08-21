Newcastle United hero could end up at Leeds United

Despite leaving Newcastle United just nine months ago, Jonjo Shelvey is once again facing an uncertain future.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claim the former Magpie, now a Nottingham Forest player, is wanted by Championship side Leeds United.

Unlikely to become part of Steve Cooper’s plans for Forest, the 31-year-old could be offloaded before next month’s summer transfer deadline.

And Daniel Farke is thought to be a fan of the ex-Newcastle midfielder. In desperate need of some experienced additions, as he looks to guide Leeds United back to the big time, the Whites’ boss is considering making an approach for Shelvey, who will be allowed to leave the City Ground should a suitable offer be made.