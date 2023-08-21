Pochettino’s Chelsea struggles mocked by one of his former Tottenham players

Sunday was a bad one for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea as the Blues were beaten 3-1 by a ten-men West Ham despite being the better team for most of the match.

The West London club could consider themselves unlucky to be going into the halftime break level at 1-1 after missing several chances, including a penalty, and the Hammers punished them for that in the second half with two goals to win the match.

With the Argentine coach’s team struggling, one of his former players at Tottenham liked a tweet mocking the former Spurs boss.

Anderlecht’s Jan Vertonghen liked a tweet saying “Poch is getting schooled by 10-man West Ham,” before unliking it in the time after.

Vertonghen played under Pochettino throughout the Argentine’s five years at the club and they were part of the best years of Tottenham’s recent history.

It’s very rare that someone has a bad word to say about Pochettino, therefore, this seems like a strange thing to do. Maybe the defender is like several Tottenham fans and is simply not happy with his decision to join rivals Chelsea.